JSW Cement launches Durga Puja campaigns with a social focus

Kolkata: JSW Cement, India’s leading producer of green cement and part of the US$ 14 billion JSW Group, launched a campaign to celebrate Durga Puja with a difference. The Company has unveiled Durgatinashini and Sanhati initiatives as part of this year’s Durga Puja campaign.

1. The first initiative, Durgatinashini will be a roadshow with an unfinished Durga idol that shall travel different parts of Bengal and talk about the advent of Puja. The campaign will culminate with a full decorated idol which shall be contributed to a destitute village in the Sunderbans of South 24 Parganas to help the poor villagers to celebrate Puja.

2. The second initiative is “Sanhati” means Solidarity. Every year several hundred/thousand Crore is spent during Durga Puja mostly on decoration, pandals, food, and festivity. JSW takes up a different kind of initiative wherein JSW would be promoting and rewarding those Puja committees who have contributed for social cause like water conservation, education for the poor, providing medical facilities in terms of health check-up, cleanliness drive, fighting against dengue, generating vocational training for the women and needy etc. to name a few.

Speaking about the initiative. Mr. Gautam Mukhopadhyay, Regional Head of East – JSW Cement said, “At JSW Cement, we take conscious steps to support and empower communities, reducing social and economic inequalities. Festivals like Durga Puja give us an opportunity to connect with our customers to do something more meaningful in addition to the festive celebrations. Both these initiatives are an attempt by JSW Cement to raise awareness about various social causes and add to the festive cheer in the local communities.”

About JSW Cement Ltd: JSW Cement Ltd is part of US$14 billion JSW Group with interests in Steel, Energy, Infrastructure and Cement. JSW entered the cement market in 2009 with a vision to ensure a sustainable future for the country by producing eco-friendly cement, using industrial by-products such as slag. Its manufacturing at Vijayanagar in Karnataka, Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, Salboni in West Bengal and Dolvi in Maharashtra utilize slag from steel plants manufacturing units to produce Portland Slag Cement. Through its innovative conversion of industrial by-product into a useful end-product, JSW Cement greatly helps reduce the carbon footprint of JSW Group. JSW Cement is targeting a manufacturing capacity of 20 MTPA by 2021 to meet customer and industry demand.

JSW Cement Concreel HD: Concreel HD confirming to IS 455: 2015 is an apt representation of JSW Cement’s vision of providing high-quality products while protecting the environment. It reduces carbon dioxide emissions, conserves natural resources & fuel, utilises industrial by-products. Its modified pore structure and superior cohesion make it ideal for strength-bearing applications such as beams, columns, slabs and foundations, and other generalised construction requirements.

JSW Cement Comp Cem: JSW Composite cement is a perfect blend of highly reactive slag and silica, making it our latest revolutionary offering specially designed for aII concrete-based construction requirements. A result of world-class manufacturing processes, JSW composite cement is also an environment-friendly product and conforms to IS 16415: 2015.