JSW Foundation becomes first Indian CSR organisation to receive ISO 26000 assurance

JSW Foundation, the social development arm of the US$ 13 billion JSW Group, is the first CSR Foundation in India to receive the ISO 26000:2010 assurance. It validates JSW Foundation’s application of the globally recognised ISO 26000 standards to integrate social responsibility governance in its efforts to deliver larger public good. Over the years, JSW Foundation has strengthened its capacities by collaborating with government, like-minded corporates and other social development partners.

According to the assurance statement issued by TÜV Rheinland, an accredited auditing and certification body, JSW Foundation is contributing towards the achievement of UN SDGs by adhering to the seven principles of ISO 26000:2010. These principles include accountability, transparency, ethical behavior, respect for stakeholder interests, the rule of law, international norms of behavior and human rights. The ISO 26000 guidelines have helped JSW Foundation to translate these principles into effective actions while strengthening its long term CSR vision.

Commenting on the ISO assurance, Mrs Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of JSW Foundation, said, “JSW has been working towards holistic development of the communities that reside around our plants & facilities even before the CSR mandate was introduced. We have been committed to nurturing a better future for all the members of these communities. The ISO 26000 assurance is an attestation for us to keep the same rigour intact going forward. The passion with which we work is reflected in our transparent processes.”

Mr Ashwini Saxena, CEO, JSW Foundation said, “Society and environment have a significant influence on business operations in the 21st century. The business decision to redefine its role in the society, manage expectations that span local networks and global practices is shaping the way organizations need to work. The ISO 26000 assurance validates the progress we have made so far while reaffirming our commitment to the path we’ve chosen. We travel on this path with the hope giving a better future to our communities.”