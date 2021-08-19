JSW Paints enters Madhya Pradesh market as part of its national scale-up

Indore : JSW Paints, India’s environment-friendly paints company and part of the US$13 billion JSW Group, has entered the Madhya Pradesh market. Launched in 2019, JSW Paints has so far established a strong presence in the South & West markets. It is now scaling up its operations in the North, Central & East regions to become a pan-India player. It’s entry in Madhya Pradesh is part of this national scale-up. JSW Paints has begun rolling out its all water-based portfolio of paints comprising 1808 colours in Bhopal, Indore & Jabalpur. The company aims to establish a strong presence across all local markets in Madhya Pradesh by March 2022.

JSW Paints has earmarked an investment of Rs 750 crore to scale-up its operations across North, Central & East regions. These investments will be utilized to expand current paint-manufacturing capacities in order to service the customers’ demand in Madhya Pradesh and other new markets as well as on other marketing & distribution initiatives.

Commenting on its entry in Madhya Pradesh, Ms Anuradha Bose, Vice President – Marketing at JSW Paints said, “We are pleased to offer every home in Madhya Pradesh the advantage of Any Colour One Price as part of our market entry in this beautiful State. For the first time in India, our customers, here, will benefit from pricing transparency while choosing colours for their home. With a focus on being environment-friendly, our water-based range of paints for all surfaces including wood and metal will ensure that we cater to painting needs of every home in Madhya Pradesh.”

According to Mr. Srivaatsan Vijayaraghavan, Vice President Sales at JSW Paints,“In Madhya Pradesh, the customer’s involvement in the selection of paint is growing.Our consumers in this State are well travelled and seek best quality products. Every product packs global best practises &better features in comparison to current offerings in the market. In order to ensure that our consumers have easy access to our product portfolio, we are putting in place arobust network of retailers in Madhya Pradesh. The idea is to help our consumers to make their paints and painting journey Simple, Swift and Sure.”

Through JSW Paints ‘Any Colour One Price’ proposition, the company offers 1808 colours at the same price. This is an industry-first offering that has disrupted the entire paints market. This unique proposition will be brought alive with an integrated marketing campaign that will be rolled-out in Madhya Pradesh soon. The marketing campaign will have a strong on-ground connect with our consumers, channel partners and influencers.

JSW Paints’ offers water-based paints under the product range Halo, Aurus and Pixa. Halo Aquaglo is the company’s offering for wood and metal surfaces.In addition, it also offers waterproofing products under its IBlok range. It is the only company in India to offer a complete water-based product portfolio. Being environment-friendly, these paint products use no solvents, are low on VOC and family-friendly. As part of its services in the Madhya Pradesh market, consumers can avail the help of JSW Paints Buddy service where the company representative will offer personalized assistance to customers regarding their paint-related queries at the customer’s doorstep. The Colourvista Touch mobile app is designed to visualize colours in a customer’s home space, making it convenient for them to take decisions.

About JSW Paints: JSW Paints, India’s environment-friendly paints company and part of the diversified US$ 13 billion JSW Group. JSW Group is India’s leading business group with interests in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports and venture capital. Launched in May 2019, JSW Paints aims to inspire consumers to Think Beautiful as beautiful thoughts make the world beautiful. It extends “Think beautiful” to every aspect of the way the Company conducts its business, right from offering environmental-friendly portfolio of water-based paints to its thoughtful disruption of “Any Colour One Price” aimed at bringing pricing transparency to paints . The JSW Paints Buddy is another such initiative wherein consumers are offered personal attention & assistance in colour and product selection.The company currently has two manufacturing units, an Industrial Coatings facility at Vasind in Maharashtra and Decorative Paints facility at Vijayanagar in Karnataka with a combined capacity of 115,000KL per annum. Within a short span of time, it has already become the largest Industrial Coil Coatings company in India. JSW Paints is endorsed by well-known Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurana and Alia Bhatt.