JSW Steel Completes Successful Waste Plastic Injection Trials in Blast Furnace at its Vijayanagar Steel Plant

MUMBAI, 06th June 2023: JSW Steel, a leading integrated steel manufacturer, has achieved a significant breakthrough in environmental sustainability by embarking on waste plastic injection in blast furnace. The company has accomplished a remarkable milestone by successfully injecting a substantial quantity of waste plastic into Blast Furnace 3 at their Vijayanagar Steel Plant, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation in the steel manufacturing sector.

Following extensive trials conducted over the past year, JSW Steel’s Blast Furnace team successfully injected a substantial quantity of waste plastic through tuyeres in the Blast Furnace. Building upon this achievement, JSW Steel is committed to refining and expanding its waste plastic injection capabilities, further bolstering their environmental efforts enabling circularity and sustainability.

Traditionally, coke, a high-carbon fuel, has been widely used as a reducing agent in steel production. However, JSW Steel has demonstrated that by injecting waste plastic into the process, this can significantly reduce coke consumption while maintaining the quality of the iron produced. This pioneering approach not only reduces the reliance on fossil fuels but also addresses the pressing issue of plastic waste management.