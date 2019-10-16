JSW Ventures strengthens Management team ahead of new fund launch

JSW Ventures, the private equity venture capital initiative of US$ 14 billion JSW Group, has appointed Mr Sachin Tagra as Partner. Sachin’s appointment precedes the JSW Venture’s plan to mark the first close of their second fund by end of this year. Sachin Tagra joins JSW Ventures from Network18 Group where he was heading the venture investment division Capital18. He has over two decades experience across consumer, retail and media businesses. Sachin was previously part of Brand Capital, the strategic investment arm of the Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd and was driving investments in early stage businesses.

Commenting on Sachin’s appointment, Mr Gaurav Sachdeva, Managing Partner, JSW Ventures said, “Sachin has significant experience in scaling up businesses from their startup phase. This will be crucial as we build and launch a bigger fund as well as support our current portfolio companies in scaling up their businesses. Sachin has been an angel investor himself and also mentor start-ups at various incubators and accelerators. We believe his specific expertise will enable us to deliver greater value to our investee companies.”

Sachin was recently recognized as the ‘Most Active Angel investor’ by Inc42. He has contributed in a book for start-ups scale up journeys ‘Kites in a Hurricane’.