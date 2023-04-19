Jubilant Ingrevia Limited Commissions New Acetic Anhydride Plant at Bharuch, Gujarat

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India: Jubilant Ingrevia Limited announced the commissioning of its new global scale Acetic Anhydride plant, at its manufacturing facility in west India at Bharuch, Gujarat. This plant adds around 60,000 MT of capacity, whereby scaling Jubilant Ingrevia Limited’s overall annual Acetic Anhydride capacity to 210,000 MT. This enhanced capacity will also help the Company to increase its global presence in various geographies and achieve leadership position in the global merchant markets. In the domestic market it further strengthens and consolidates Jubilant Ingrevia Limited’s position as a market leader.

For several decades now, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited has been regarded as a ‘partner of choice’ globally for supplying Acetic Anhydride for various end-usages. This facility augmentation will further strengthen the relationship that Jubilant Ingrevia Limited enjoys with its global clients.

With this additional capacity, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited also provides opportunity to its global customers to further expand their downstream products across end-user industries viz. Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Food, Vitamins, Wood Acetylation, Electronics, Dyes industry etc.

On this occasion, Mr. Rajesh Srivastava, CEO & Managing Director, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited said, “We are pleased with the commissioning of our new global scale Acetic Anhydride plant. We are happy to see that our efforts to become a reliable supplier of Acetic Anhydride for international customers, is now showing significant results. This has led us to the decision to add a new plant with global scale capacity and hence achieve leadership in Acetic Anhydride’s global merchant market.

With our well-established global distribution network, this additional capacity of Acetic Anhydride will further ensure sufficient feedstock availability for our various global customers for their end products, as well as help them achieve their desired growth across global markets.”