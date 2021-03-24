Jude Sedliak Joins Berkley Service Professionals as a Vice President of Underwriting

Glastonbury, CT : Jude Sedliak joins Berkley Service Professionals, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, as a vice president of underwriting. He is responsible for underwriting primary and excess business within the wholesale insurance community, fostering strong broker relationships and achieving profitable growth for Berkley Service Professionals’ expanding miscellaneous professional liability, insurance and real estate services portfolio.

“Jude’s deep understanding of more than a dozen E&O insurance classes greatly enhances our ability to serve the complex needs of existing clients, while increasing our presence with new markets nationwide,” says Tom Rea, executive vice president of Berkley Service Professionals. “His specialization with numerous professional liability products including miscellaneous professional, real estate and insurance agents will further our goal to meet the ongoing market demands for new endorsements, products and services.”

Mr. Sedliak joins Berkley Service Professionals with nearly 25 years of underwriting professional liability insurance in both the standard and nonstandard markets. This includes serving as vice president at two leading E&S insurance carriers and a general managing agency over the past decade.

Based in Roswell, Georgia, Mr. Sedliak is a licensed insurance agent in the state of Georgia and holds the designation of Registered Professional Liability Underwriter (RPLU). He also has a Bachelor of Science degree from LaSalle University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.