Judge India Solutions wins the title of Top 50 most innovative companies by CII

Judge India Solutions, a leading IT staffing company, has proudly announced that it has been recognized as one of the Top 50 most innovative companies by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for its outstanding achievements in the IT industry.

Top 50 most innovative companies by CII is a prestigious award that recognizes excellence and innovation in the IT staffing industry.

Abhishek Agarwal, President of Judge India – Global Delivery at The Judge Group said, “We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award and are grateful to the jury members who recognized our hard work and dedication to innovation and making an impact. This award is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional IT solutions to our clients.”

“We would like to thank our clients for their continued trust and support, and we look forward to building on this success and achieving even greater heights in the future,” added Mr. Agarwal.

Judge India Solutions has been a trusted partner to numerous companies, helping them build top-performing IT teams by providing them with the best talent available. With a focus on providing a personalized and client-centric approach, the organization has dedicated itself to helping clients achieve their business goals by providing them with immaculate services tailored to their needs.

The organization is part of a 52-year-old legacy founded by Martin E. Judge Jr. in 1970, as a professional services company offering innovative solutions to leading Fortune 100 companies across the globe. The organization has rapidly expanded its offerings into new industries, and new countries over the past 52 years with a full line-up of professional services across various verticals from 30+ offices located in the US, Canada, Europe, and India.