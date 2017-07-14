Jugnoo Launches Bumbl – Workflow Automation Tool

Jugnoo, India’s leading auto aggregator and an on-demand hyper-local service provider announced the launch of its new product, Bumbl recently which is a workflow automation tool. It’s a B2B SaaS offering of the Jugnoo that connects important apps to build workflows. It is an easy automation tool used by companies where the information moves between the web pages through API, making workforce focus on important work saving time and with ease, leading to effective results.

Currently Bumbl have 7 apps – Tookan, Slack, Mailgun, Mailparser.io, Twilio, Generic webhook and Zoho CRM lead creation, but soon it plans to add more common apps to the platform. At the initial stage of inception, it is providing access to its Tookan clients globally in its private BETA stage.

The product is launched with the thought of augmenting all the processes at one platform. Soon Bumbl would be open to other client range with its full-fledged B2B offering. Previously, companies were using costly integrating products or making a manual system which involved lot of coding for managing the workflow, but with Bumbl, all of the coding time would be eliminated.

Bumbl will let users make maximum of their time while streamlining the roles in various verticals. For instance, in marketing, it can help in sending automated emails, managing smart twitter and facebook campaigns, in sales processes- from assigning tasks to scoring and tracking leads. It also comes handy with the payment and internal processes like creating and sending automate invoices, keeping tracks of payments and setting up cross functional workflow among many other functions it can arrange.

On launch of Bumbl, Samar Singla, CEO and Founder of Jugnoo said that, “Many of our Tookan clients were previously using other integrating tools for workflow automation, so we thought of launching of an in house product which would streamline the workforce in a cost effective manner. Our main focus is to provide our customers an end to end solution for all their business management needs.”

With Bumbl, anybody can build up a workflow with just a click. For professionals it’s a blessing in disguise. With looming deadlines and lesser time to organize files, updates and check feedbacks, Bumbl would helps in managing products and client work. It opens up the possibilities of integrating with the right apps at the right time.

The future plans of the program hopes to rope in more clients and adding more popular and common apps to its platform making the work extremely hassle free. The idea is to bring in the complex processes and make it easier for the clients.