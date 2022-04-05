Juice Beauty Launches On Tata Cliq Luxury

Juice Beauty – an award-winning clean beauty brand known globally for high-performance organic beauty solutions, is now available on Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premium luxury lifestyle platform.

Juice Beauty has been brought to India by House of Beauty, a Beauty specialist company that partners with the best international and celebrity beauty brands and brings them to Indian consumers.

Cleaning the beauty space since 2005, Juice Beauty, launched by Karen Behnke, the serial wellness entrepreneur, is The Organic Solution brand, leading globally with its Farm to Beauty initiative. Radically transforming the chemistry of beauty by providing clinically validated, authentically organic beauty products, Juice Beauty continually challenges the status quo. Having mastered an exceptional formula that not only ensures powerful action with infusion of advanced high potency ingredients but also elimination of potentially harmful ones and unhealthy pesticides, Juice Beauty exceeds the conventional chemical efficacy for healthy skincare. With a unique proprietary blend of antioxidant-rich certified organic botanical juices in its product line, Juice Beauty takes its prowess in clean formulations up a notch in the world’s fastest-growing beauty space. Its Eco-Values and sustainability practices are the guiding principles for not only all its product development but for corporate practices as well.

With stringent standards for clean, efficacious and a sustainable beauty brand in mind, Founder Karen and her husband purchased the first-ever Juice Beauty Sonoma County farm in California in 2018 and began sourcing its ingredients from mission-driven organic farmers. As a socially responsible beauty brand, Juice Beauty is committed to ‘FARM TO BEAUTY’ – a sustainable initiative that brings the brand’s organic ingredients to life. All Juice Beauty skincare is formulated without harmful toxins for the skin (like parabens, propylene or butylene glycols, petroleum, sulfates, silicones, pesticides, artificial dyes, etc.), as well as animal by-products, making Juice Beauty a proud recipient of the PETA Courage in Commerce Award. In addition to PETA, it is also Leaping Bunny Cruelty-Free, & Vegan Certified! The brand also brings clean skincare and makeup expertise, made with USDA certified organic ingredients, from Northern California that is powered by antioxidant-rich, rejuvenating botanical juices and advanced active ingredients for transformative results.

Juice Beauty in collaboration with Tata CLiQ Luxury enters with curated product range below:

– GREEN APPLE® Brightening Skincare

– PREBIOTIX™ Skincare

– STEM CELLULAR™ Skincare

– BLEMISH CLEARING™ Oil Control Skincare

– PHYTO-PIGMENTS™ Makeup