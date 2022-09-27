June 2022 was the biggest travel month since the pandemic: OYO’s World Tourism Day Study

CHENNAI: Travel in India is back on track after two years of pandemic-induced disruptions, says OYO’s World Tourism Day Report. Booking data studied by OYO from January 2022 – September 2022 highlights a 62% uptick in leisure tourism between January-September 2022 compared to the same period last year. This growth is attributed to high consumer confidence combined with unprecedented pent-up demand in travel has given a significant impetus to domestic tourism across India. Furthermore, June 2022 saw the highest uptick in demand compared to the same period last year. These insights are a comparative analysis of the same period last year when states were just about opening up their borders to tourists once again, however, travel confidence still continued to be at a record low.

There are visible signs of revival across all segments but most notably in leisure tourism, a major contributor to India’s travel and tourism economy. The data analysis further states that Jaipur and Goa have consistently topped as India’s favorite leisure destinations. However, Kochi, Varanasi, and Vishakhapatnam have also emerged as top-ranked destinations among Indian travelers. The data shows a clear inclination towards heritage cities followed by beach destinations in India. When it comes to business travel, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Chennai occupy the top spots as top business destinations in India in the first two quarters of 2022.