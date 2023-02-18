Jungle , Havas & Vivo Team Up to Celebrate Style and Individuality with Vivo Y Series Anthem featuring Sara Ali Khan

18th February, Mumbai, India – Jungle, a leading production house and content studio, in collaboration with Havas Worldwide India, a global advertising and marketing communications agency, is proud to announce the launch of the Vivo Y Series Style Anthem. The campaign is directed by Shai Samtaney, Co-Founder and Director of Jungle, and produced by Rudra Mawani, Executive Producer at Jungle. The campaign tells a mini story celebrating individuality and style while showcasing the sleek design and features of the Vivo Y series smartphones.

The campaign features the stunning Sara Ali Khan, one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood, and highlights the stylish design and advanced features of the Vivo Y series smartphones. ‘The vivo Y100 is a gorgeous phone and so the launch campaign needed to have style written all over it. And to bring this alive we made a music video seamlessly integrated with the product shots along with its main features. We’re glad to have partnered with vivo India to make it happen.’ – Anupama Ramaswamy, CCO Havas Worldwide India.

‘It’s always fun working on a music video format and Sara brought a blast of amazing energy to the overall performance.’ said Shai Samtaney, Co-Founder and Director of Jungle. ‘With music videos you have a longer duration to experiment with innovative ways of making your content engaging & memorable. We hope you all enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed making it.’

Rudra Mawani, Executive Producer, Jungle, added ‘We are happy to have partnered with Vivo & Havas Worldwide India to produce the Vivo Y Series Style Anthem, which I’m sure audiences will all be grooving to as the tune is extremely sticky.’

The Vivo Y series anthem features a catchy ‘Y’ step which is currently trending. The film centers on Sara & her style crew inspiring a designer with the phone’s designs. The film is choreographed by Slumdog Millionaire celebrity choreographer Longinus Fernandes . The music is produced by Naozad Patel and the vocals are sung by Shalmali Kolgade.

