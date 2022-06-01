Jupiter Money ties-up with Onsurity to provide affordable healthcare solutions to SMBs

Bangalore, June 2022: Jupiter, India’s leading digital banking platform, has joined hands with award-winning insurtech platform, Onsurity to embed their healthcare and wellness benefits for its SMB clients.

The partnership will provide instant and affordable health & wellness benefits to employees of Jupiter Money SMB clients. To begin with, 8,000+ employee members of Jupiter Money have got health & wellness subscription benefits from Onsurity. The partnership benefits also include dedicated claims support from Onsurity for Jupiter Money’s SMB customers.

Speaking on the partnership, Colin D’souza, Head – Banking Programs and Strategy, said, “We are happy to collaborate with Onsurity. The fact that there are numerous Onsurity clients who, like us, are interested in investing in an employee health solution motivated us to partner with them.” Mr Kulin Shah, Co-Founder & COO Onsurity said, “We are delighted to join hands with Jupiter Money, a disruptor in the digital banking space. The partnership is another step in our direction to provide holistic healthcare and wellness benefits to India’s Start-up & MSME workforce, and ensure a one-click journey for healthcare assistance. This collaboration provides us the confidence to continue innovating and integrating technology to enable affordable healthcare products for India.”

Onsurity provides out-patient wellness and preventive care from doctor teleconsultations, online medicine delivery, group Mediclaim and accidental covers to in-hospitalisation support related to claim processing and reimbursements.