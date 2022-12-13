Just Corseca Announces its Premium TWS Earbuds ‘Sonique’ in India

New Delhi, December 13, 2022: Just Corseca, a flagship brand of Damson Technologies Pvt Ltd., announces its most premium and awaited TWS earbuds ‘Sonique’. The newly launched earbuds are easy and comfortable to wear, available in attractive color variants, Black, Blue, and a Limited Gold Edition.

The earbuds are built with a combo of organic glass and premium alloy metals, and each serves up to 22 hours of playback without stopping. The Sonique has a supreme class of its own and offers the best audio and in-built quality within a pocket-friendly price range that no other brand in the segment can match.

The Sonique earbuds are built using a premium and precious Zinc alloy unibody for both the earbuds and the case. Each earbud is uniquely shaped and designed for a snug fit to ensure it delivers extreme comfort with pristine audio. The metal earbuds are teamed with an organic back glass with a touch-sensitive button that features various functions such as track change, volume adjustments, call answering, and voice assistant activation.

The Sonique earbuds are built with the latest TWS technologies. It features the AD6973-D4 BT V5.1 chipset for lower power consumption and offers faster data transmission with stable connections. The audio chipset in each earbud is the JL6973 which promises high-fidelity output for an enhanced and immersive audio experience. Each earbud is equipped with 10mm trumpet drivers that deliver HD sound for crystal clear audio with rich bass and sharp trebles.

Additionally, dedicated dual microphones ensure your calls are clearly heard by reducing the background ambient noise such as wind or traffic. So, whether you wish to play Pop, Hip-Hop, Blues, Metal, Rock, or party to Desi Beats, the punchy Bass Enhancement architecture with the paired 10mm trumpet drivers unlock more detailed voice and clarity in every track.

Thanks to the latest power-saving and energy-efficient Bluetooth chipset in the Just Corseca Sonique TWS its internal 30mAh battery can deliver up to 5 hours of non-stop audio playback on a single charge. The charging case holds a 300mAh battery that can give you a total playback time of 22 hours. And to ensure that you don’t waste precious time charging the case, a USB-C power port helps top up the battery in less than 90 minutes.

Pricing & Availability:

The Sonique TWS earbuds are available online from the company’s official website at Justcorseca.in, Amazon.in and Flipkart.com. These are also available offline on retail stores in all metro cities.

The black and blue variants are available at a starting price of INR 4,999, backed with a 1-year standard warranty, but the limited Gold edition is only for the first 500 customers.