JUST CORSECA Launches ‘Stalker’ – A Unique Figurine-like Gadget for Everyone

New Delhi, July 8, 2023: India’s leading gadget and accessories brand, JUST CORSECA, is super excited to announce the launch of its most uniquely designed, yet extremely cute audio accessory — the Stalker. Crafted with trail-blazing technology and a dapper design, these TWS earbuds are here to redefine your auditory journey.

A perfect gifting accessory for anyone who loves and collects figurines, the Just Corseca Stalker is a cute little desk effigy that doubles up as a premium pair of TWS Earbuds. It boasts multiple features when it comes to usability and is a super-exciting gadget for any age while being a perfect companion for those who want to give their work desk or study table a trendy look. The Stalker is also an ideal choice for kids as its USP is its <60dB sound output making it highly suitable for children.

Based on the latest J6973 Bluetooth V5.1 chipset, the Just Corseca Stalker is a versatile pair of wireless earbuds that provide uninterrupted wireless connectivity along with remarkable audio streaming within a range of 10 meters. It features uniquely designed, slim, and lightweight buds that remain discreet when placed in its charging pod, disguising itself as the shoes of a little pirate kid effigy. Simply plug it out and it instantly pairs with your smartphone or laptop, ready for entertainment or calls.

Each bud surface features soft-touch controls that enable track change, volume adjustments, call answering, and even access to the voice assistant with just a single touch. Additionally, it features built-in voice recognition, using which you can simply ask to redial the last called number, and voice announcements to inform you of the caller’s name, and even your iPhone’s battery status. Each bud has a talk time of up to 3 hours and a charging time of just 2 hours. Embark on an astounding auditory journey with these out-of-the-box earbuds that are available in three amazing colour variants — black, blue, and pink to match your style and preferences.

Pricing and Availability:

The Just Corseca Stalker TWS is now available backed by a 12-month warranty period. The product can be purchased from the company’s official website Justcorseca. in and on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. The product can also be purchased through other online and offline retail stores across India. The Brand is also offering a FLAT 50% discount for its first 50 customers using the coupon code – FIRST50 on the official website.