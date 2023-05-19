Just Herbs’ social experiment demonstrates the real power of fragrances

19th May 2023; Mumbai, India: Luxury Ayurvedic Beauty Brand, Just Herbs announces its foray into the Fragrance Category with the launch of their ‘Pure Fragrance’ range. To support the latest launch Just Herbs also rolled out its #NOSEtalgia campaign, consisting of a series of films having quirky characters who with their tongue-in-cheek humour demonstrates how fragrances leave an impression before you even try to make one.

A different take to what consumers are generally used to seeing in fragrance ads, Just Herbs’ campaign has decided to keep it simple, direct and to the point. Having garnered over 250K views in less than 48 hours, Just Herbs’ fresh approach towards fragrance marketing breaks away from the run-of-the-mill approach of sexualising the use of perfumes.

“Most perfume ads will make you believe that a few sprays can land you your ideal job or dream partner. At Just Herbs, we believe in keeping things simple without confusing our consumer or playing with their emotions. A good perfume can do just one thing- make you SMELL GREAT! Our new range and campaign guarantees to make you smell good, all day long, without selling any fantasies.” says Arush Chopra, Co-founder & CEO of Just Herbs, who also makes an appearance in the campaign.

Just Herbs’ new range Pure Fragrances are made with grain-derived alcohol and skin-loving essential oils. With over 11 options to choose from starting Rs. 325/- onwards, Just Herbs range includes Deodorants, Eau De Parfums, Body Mists and Roll Ons, for men and women with a promise of long-lasting freshness.

Just Herbs products are available across online marketplaces such as Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra. The products are also available to shop on www.justherbs.in as well as at all Just Herbs retail touch points.