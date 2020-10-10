Justice Tax, LLC Enforces Ethics and Accountability Through NAEA Membership

Jacksonville, FL, October 10, 2020: The NAEA (National Association of Enrolled Agents) is a membership-based organization that emphasizes ethics and accountability in the Enrolled Agents community. The NAEA expects all of their members to abide by a strict code of conduct in their business dealings, and to provide the best client care possible.

Justice Tax, LLC continues to seek out new ways to provide their clients with the peace of mind for an ethical, transparent, and experienced conglomerate of professionals. The company was founded on the basis of integrity and transparency through their three-pillars – Justice to the Taxpayer, Justice to the IRS, and Justice to the Tax Industry. In so doing, Justice Tax, LLC requires all of their Enrolled Agents to be members of the NAEA to ensure accountability and to further their goal of white-glove customer care to their clients.

In requiring their Enrolled Agents to become and maintain memberships with the NAEA, the company is doing their part to provide Justice to the Tax Industry. It is boosting the ethical standards necessary in the handling of taxpayer’s tax needs.

“Ethics is an aspect of the tax industry that we take very seriously,” stated Joe Valinho, President of Justice Tax, LLC. “We see too often in our line of business how other companies take advantage of their clients, and we refuse to take part in that. Justice Tax is, simply put, on a higher level than the others.”

The National Association of Enrolled Agents membership is another in a list of partnerships to ensure that Justice Tax, LLC and its employees are held to the highest of standards in an otherwise tumultuous industry. Justice Tax, LLC strives to provide the justice taxpayers deserve with the client care and respect not found elsewhere in tax resolution services.