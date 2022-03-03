India’s first interstate perishable food delivery service, JustMyRoots is coming up with a first of its kind collaboration with celebrity chefs, to facilitate the delivery of their signature dishes to millions of food lovers

3rd March, New Delhi: For the first time in India, food lovers will be able to order their favorite dishes cooked by their favorite chefs. With an aim to revolutionize interstate food delivery in India, JustMyRoots is set to announce a unique & one of its kind collaboration with top celebrity chefs catering to the wishes of the consumers, enabling delivery of made to order dishes by their favorite celebrity chefs and influencers. With a robust network of delivery system and a rock solid supply chain JustMyRoots is the only brand in the country to have developed this concept of taking meals cooked by celebrity chefs to the end consumer, across cities. JustMyRoots is India’s first inter-state home delivery service that facilitates delivery of perishable cooked food/others across cities with packaging that keeps the food fresh for more than 26 hours. Over a period of three years JustMyRoots has been delivering cooked meals, unique & authentic to a particular region across the country to customers in over 25 cities.

Touted to be a game changer in the field of food delivery, under this collaboration, customers will be able to place live orders while the celebrity chef is cooking. Whether the chef is cooking on any platform, be it on social media channels or OTT, their fans can place order on the JustMyRoots App and get that favourite dish delivered right at their door step. They need to simply login and choose from the celebrity chefs listed on the JustMyRoots App to demand what they would like to eat cooked by their favorite chef. Multiple celebrity chefs will be streaming live onto the JustMyRoots App, where you watch them cook your “on-demand” dish. JustMyRoots will then ensure that the food is delivered to you in time. JustMyRoots is working with multiple cloud kitchen partners across different cities to ensure ease of delivery.

“At JustMyRoots we have always considered food as an emotion that brings people and families’ closer. Therefore, we have tried creating a business model where people can enjoy their favourite meals/dishes from their favourite food outlet from across any part of the country. This collaboration is a step closer to our vision, where it will be possible for our customers to order a signature dish directly from their favourite ccelebrity chef’s kitchen to their homes.” shared Samiran Sengupta, CEO and Co-Founder, JustMyRoots.

With this novel concept JustMyRoots has taken yet another step towards breaking barriers in the food delivery ecosystem by attracting new demographies and creating what can be called as the mother of all food delivery programs!