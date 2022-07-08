JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa appoints Dushyant Singh as the Executive Assistant Manager – Food & Beverage

Bengaluru, July 2022: JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Dushyant Singh as the Executive Assistant Manager – Food & Beverage. In his new role, Dushyant will be overseeing the end-to-end F&B operations while managing the forecasting, budgeting, sales and marketing, and implementation of brand service strategy and initiatives. His responsibilities also include ensuring that product and service strategies are designed effectively to exceed expectations of the brand’s target customers, property associates and provide effective returns on investment.

A career spanning over 18 years in luxury hospitality with Marriott International across Asia and Middle-East, while operating in multi-cultural, competitive environments leading diverse operations teams, has contributed to Dushyant’s knowledge of exceptional experiences in F&B, business acumen and intuitive leadership. In his new role, he is keen to elevate F&B operations to drive business success and identify new revenue streams for the hotel. He also looks forward to aligning the young and dynamic F&B team towards operational excellence while enriching the strong culture of exceptional JW treatment for hotel guests.

On Dushyant Singh’s appointment, Ronan Fearon, General Manager, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa said, “It’s a pleasure to have Dushyant Singh join our team as the Executive Assistant Manager – Food & Beverage. I’m confident that his expertise of helming F&B operations in pre-opening phases will contribute significantly to our growth and enhance our core offerings. We look forward to developing the F&B operations team with his people-oriented management style and versatile work ethic.”

Prior to his current role, Dushyant has garnered valuable experience at renowned Marriott properties such as the Batam Marriott Hotel, Indonesia, Doha Marriott Hotel, Qatar, JW Marriott Hotel, Dubai and JW Marriott Hotel South Beach, Singapore, in addition to The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Qatar, Renaissance Johor Bahru Hotel, Malaysia and more.

Dushyant holds a Bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition, Goa. A sports and travel enthusiast at heart, Dushyant enjoys spending time with his family, with cricket and basketball topping the list of his favorite sports.