Jyoti Mayal President Travel agents Association of India and Vice chairperson of Faith & Balbir Mayal organised the fifth edition of ICONIC 2023, a dynamism that converges the worlds of Luxury, Travel & Tourism and Hospitality along with a panel discussion, enthralling upon Tourists Soak in Luxperience. The eventful evening took place at ITC Maurya, Chanakyapuri on 23rd March 2023 graced by the presence of eminent foreign ministers and delegates.

The panel discussion this year focused on ‘Tourists Soak in Luxeperiences’.The Special Speaker & Panellist for the event included Secretary Tourism, Govt. of India, Arvind Singh; former H.E. Ambassador of India, Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa; Nakul Anand, Executive Director, ITC Ltd; Principal Commissioner, Income Tax Mumbai, Rupinder Brar; Vice President, Emirates, Mohammad Sarhan; Nguyen Thanh Hai H.E. Ambassador, Embassy of Socialist Republic of Vietnam; seasoned journalist and acclaimed author, Vir Sanghvi to name a few.