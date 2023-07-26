Jyotirmoy Ghosal Joins NU as CBO to scale distribution of its range of TVs and Appliances

26th July 2023: New age consumer durable brand NU is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jyotirmoy Ghosal as its new Chief Business Officer. Mr. Ghosal brings a wealth of experience and expertise in consumer electronics after successfully steering the business for OnePlus. His deep expertise and consumer-centric approach are set to drive NU products’ growth and elevate it as a leading force in the consumer durable market.

With over two decades of industry experience in the consumer electronics business, Jyotirmoy made significant contributions in growth of Samsung India in different capacities and later moved on to his last stint as Business Head at OnePlus. Here, he demonstrated exemplary leadership skills, transforming the brand’s online-only image to well-distributed offline retail and, thus, establishing its omnipresence in the Indian market. With an impressive track record, Mr. Ghosal is now set to weave his expertise at NU, spearheading the organization’s efforts to revolutionize the sector.

NU’s core mission is to improve the quality of life for its customers by offering the best-in-class range of appliances, including Smart TVs, Air Conditioners, and Washing Machines. By leveraging cutting-edge design, technology, and unmatched performance, the brand strives to bring top-notch products within the reach of every individual.

As Chief Business Officer, Jyotirmoy Ghosal will focus on building NU’s growth, leveraging his industry expertise to chart a course for Distribution to make NU accessible to everyone through deep reach. His keen eye for channel innovation and commitment to customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with NU’s values, making him an invaluable addition to the leadership team.

In a statement, Jyotirmoy Ghosal said, “I am thrilled to embark on this new journey with NU. It is a brand that truly understands the significance of making technology and quality products accessible to all. I look forward to leveraging my experience to expand NU’s reach and create a lasting impact on the affordable technology market.” Khushnud Khan, CEO & Co-Founder of NU states, “We need someone with Jyotirmoy’s experience and ethos to lead our business objective of making NU range of products accessible for our consumers. With him onboard, we can hyperfocus on scaling the channel strategy, the purchase experience for our customers”

The appointment of Jyotirmoy Ghosal as Chief Business Officer signals NU’s commitment to cement its position as a game-changer in the industry. With his business leadership, the brand is poised to revolutionize how consumers experience technology and elevate the standards of affordable appliances.