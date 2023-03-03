Kaa Yari by Pipore Celebrates Yerba Mate with a Beverage Tasting Event

The Argentine Consulate and the Embassy of Argentina along with Pipore Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (Brand name: Kaa Yari by Pipore) celebrated the success of the national drink of Argentina, Yerba Mate (yer-bah mah-tey) with a beverage tasting event in Mumbai and New Delhi. The event took place at The Leela, Mumbai on the 2nd & at Hyatt Regency, Delhi on 3rd of March 2023.

The event boasted an electric Argentinian vibe and Ambassador Mr. Guillermo Merediz, Undersecretary for Trade and Investment Promotion made a spectacular oration to introduce one and all to Argentina, its history and culture, food, tourism, their national drink Yerba Mate and its brewing. The enigmatic discussion soon swayed from the beverage to world’s favourite football player, Lionel Messi and the Argentine football culture. In fact, drinking Yerba Mate to enhance fitness, energy and focus is a part of the culture which is required on the pitch.

The guests witnessed special insights on the art of brewing the Yerba Mate in a traditional Argentine way and drinking it in a Gourd (Cup) with Bombilla (Straw). The plant-based drink provides sustained energy and improves mental clarity. Yerba Mate is scientifically proven to have 90% more antioxidants than green tea and even has several immunity boosting, weight loss and health benefits as its power packed with several nutrients such as Magnesium, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, Sodium and Thiamine. Also, 0 gms of total, saturated, and trans-fat. Yerba Mate has mateine (which is a combination of caffeine, theobromine & theophylline) which gives an energizing effect to the body.

Silvio Leguia, Commercial Manager, Santo Pipo Argentina shared his excitement and stated, “It was thrilling to experience such great enthusiasm at both our events in Mumbai and New Delhi. It was delightful to see so many people come together to celebrate the rich and diverse world of Yerba Mate with us. In India, Yerba Mate beverage is still new and only an exclusive group of people drink it regularly. With such close events and many other marketing activities we plan to create more visibility for Yerba Mate beverage in India. Our aim of this event is to educate the influencer community, athletes, football players, health & fitness experts and the overall consumer base about the drink, its USP and to make it a more popular drink”.

The event co-host Pipore Beverages announced their expansion plans in India. Commenting on the same, Mr. Anish Narang, Director, Pipore Beverages Pvt Ltd. Said, “We are soon planning to relaunch our brand – Kaa Yari by Pipore in tea bag variants in two flavours Mate Puro and Mate Lemongrass as an alternative to green tea. Additionally, we will launch the traditional Argentine Yerba Mate with Mate Gourd for coffee lovers who enjoy the caffeine and the energizing effect. We are hoping to reach many more tea enthusiasts and convert them to Yerba Mate”.

Some eminent guests at the event included H.E. Mr. Hugo Gobbi, Ambassador of Argentina to India; Mr. Guillermo Devoto, Consul General of Argentina in Mumbai; Mr. Silvio Leguia, Commercial Manager, Santo Pipo Argentina; Mr. Ricardo Maciel, Vice President of INYM (National Institute of Yerba Mate); Ms. María Virginia Yapur, Deputy Consul of Argentina in Mumbai; Mr. Sebastian Perez Escobar, President of National and International River Plate Schools & Mr. Anish Narang, Director, Pipore Beverages Pvt Ltd.

Popular social media influencers and all guests were seen enjoying an evening of delightful infusion, desserts, engaging conversation, a bit of tango dancing and a lot of brewing.