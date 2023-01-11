Kaatil – Killer Desi Heat at The Lil Flea from 13th to 15th January

Kaatil- a recently launched HOT sauce and condiment brand will be showcasing products ranging from mild to wild at The Lil flea from 13th to 15th January.

The products are named numerically and this format is inspired by the global ranking system for hot food. Each product will be numbered based on their heat level in their respective categories and the numbers will increase as the heat rises.

Kaatil will be retailing a mild Hot Ketchup – No. 2 – made with complex Sankeshwari chillies and two HOT sauce options for heat lovers. Made with a blend of South India’s favourite Byadgi & Guntur chillies is Hot Sauce No.4 and the other HOT sauce is a rich and flavourful sauce of Lavangi chillies – No.7 which is packed with a zing. The brand has versatile products that pose a quick and easy fix to make food interesting and flavorsome.

Kaatil bottles are sleekly designed to enable being one’s weapon of choice while cooking, dipping, drinking, or traveling!

Avail HOT sauces or ketchup at an exclusive price only at The Lil Flea.

Event: The Lil Flea

Venue: Jio world garden, BKC, Mumbai

Date: 13th, 14th & 15th January

Time: 11 am onwards

Stall No: 35