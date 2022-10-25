Kagool’s rapid growth continues with fifth overseas office opening this year

25th October 2022 –Kagool, the dynamic UK data modernization specialist is opening its fifth overseas office this year in Singapore as its remarkable growth spurt continues. Headquartered in Coventry, the software and services company has developed bespoke technology that seamlessly integrates defined data sets to the cloud delivering real-time actionable insights, with time-to-value measured in weeks instead of months. It specializes in ERP systems for enterprises wishing to modernize their data to a cloud-based architecture that can provide faster and more accurate business intelligence, analytics and Industry 4.0/5.0 solutions. The Kagool approach significantly de-risks transformation programs by allowing defined data sets to be migrated into reusable Common Data Models in a controlled and incremental way supporting multiple use cases.

Dan Barlow, CEO, said of the rapid expansion, “Enterprises are really starting to embrace the benefits of cloud Data Platforms as part of an overarching Data Modernisation Strategy. This is helping them become more agile, quickly add in new channels and services such as IOT, mobile enablement, and Chatbots and also gain much better insights on their datasets through AI, Data Science and leading visualization tools such as PowerBI.

Systems and tools are only part of the solution, there is a need for people and process changes to mobilise effective Data Governance processes, ensuring clean, complete and accurate data flows around the systems for maximum results. Our amazing team of global consultants support complex enterprises with all of the above, no matter where they are on the Data Maturity curve.

We’ve been very successful as a company by developing industry-leading products solving data modernization challenges and accelerating enterprises on the journey, providing them a competitive edge in relation to their industry peers.”

The company was founded in 2004 and now has 600 employees worldwide with offices in Mexico City, Hyderabad, Pune, Qatar, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and London. Specializing in manufacturing and logistics applications and financial services, the company has over 50 clients and its compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is 110%, with an annual turnover of £25m.

The success of the company’s data modernization and migration projects is down to its proprietary software products – Velocity and Pulse. Velocity is the data ingestion solution designed to simplify and accelerate the full end-to-end process of moving and curating data from source to Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. Pulse fully automates the entire SAP data migration for large and complex data sets, supporting quality, enrichment and process/user orchestration, ensuring only complete and accurate data enters SAP.

Once the data is in place, Kagool’s consultants and data scientists can help set up the key business intelligence metrics for unlimited analytics and Artificial Intelligence use cases.

The Singapore office opened in September, coinciding with the company’s presence at the Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH).