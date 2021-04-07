KAI Group CEO participates in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay

KAI India is proud to announce that Mr. Koji Endo, CEO & President of KAI Group, participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay, marking a new beginning for the global manufacturing giant, as this Olympic is “United by Emotion”.

Mr Endo was nominated by the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee to participate in the Torch Relay which entered Gifu Prefecture, Japan on Saturday, April 3rd . The 114-year-old KAI Group was established in Seki City, Gifu Prefecture.

“The name KAI is synonymous with illustrious legacy and global reach. We are proud to become a part of a global sporting event like the Olympics that has a rich legacy. Our values and ethos are similar with that of the Olympics where diverse cultures meet and flourish, and we respect various values and diversity. We are confident that our commitment to conducting business with the participation of all employees has led to our success not only in Japan but around the world. I pledge to continue to maintain integrity, and I want to firmly take every step of my life as a torch runner,” says Mr. Koji Endo, CEO & President, KAI Group.

About KAI India-

The 100+ years old Japan-based KAI Group has made a foray into the Indian market with the establishment of its manufacturing facility spanned over 30,000 sq mtr. an area in Neemrana, Rajasthan. KAI brings over 800 years old Japanese legacy of forging blades directly to the kitchen of Indian households with its kitchenware range. KAI also offers highly precision beauty and personal care products to the Indian consumers adding great value to their daily life. KAI as an organization is determined to provide products prepared with detailed R&D and superior Japanese technology. With its clear vision and mission, KAI is marching forward towards becoming a household name in India.