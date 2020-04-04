Kailash Kher to perform first of its kind virtual concert PRAKASH ALOKAN- dispelling the darkness spread by Coronavirus on 5th April

The Hon’ble Prime Minister in his speech today urged the country to switch off their lights at home and light a candle, diya, flashlight or mobile flash at their doorsteps and balconies on 5th April at 9 pm for 9 minutes – adding that we have to dispel the darkness spread by Coronavirus. Heeding to this clarion call, 1.3 billion Indians will stand in solidarity – a tribute to discipline and spirit of service the nation has exhibited during the lockdown.

A leading light of the music and entertainment industry, Sh. Kailash Kher has come forward with a novel initiative to salute the spirit of the nation. Kailash will go live for concert from his home from 9.10 pm on 5th April for 30 Minutes. Echoing the Prime Ministers sentiments, Sh. Kailash Kher mentions, “Even though we are in our homes, we are not alone. The country’s 1.3 billion people are together during this lockdown period. Prakash Alokan is my humble salutation through music.”

Various digital platforms have expressed support to broadcast Prakash Alokan. These include OTT platforms Jio TV, MX Player, Sony Liv, Idea Movies and TV and Vodafone Play. Sukrit Singh of Be.Live says, “this initiative has unprecedented support from OTT Players – we are expecting more to join the movement. Even an e-commerce player like Flipkart has offered to broadcast Prakash Alokan through their video platform”

The idea is conceptualised to be the first in a series of virtual events – India Cares – in support of the PM Cares fund. Manish Bardia, founder of Moving Pixels who has been a part of many such campaigns says, “In this difficult time as communicators and entertainers we must spread the light of hope and stand behind our leader and the nation.” The Prakash Alokan concert is an initiative led by Sh. Kailash Kher and supported by Moving Pixels Digital, XP&D Be.live , Multi TV and Kaizzen.

The concert will begin at 9.10 pm on 5th April 2020. It will be free to view and will be available on the following platforms – Jio TV, MX Player, Sony Liv, Idea Movies, Vodafone Play and Flipkart. More OTT platforms are likely to join and will be announced later. The concert will also be available on social platforms such as Facebook Live, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.