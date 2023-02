Kairav Jain of Shri Rajesh Jain and Smt.Varsha Jain completed Amazon Shooting recently. A 3+-year-old kid from Bangalore completed his photo shoot for Amazon recently. His parents are happy with the success of Kairav and they informed Business News This Week, that Kairav would participate in Season 10 too. As per the parents, he is a very cool kid and passionate about modeling. They would like to support their son in his modeling career. Here are the pics from the photo shoot: