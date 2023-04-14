Kairav Jain does shoot for flipkart after Amazon

Kairav Jain, a 3-year-old model is the son of Shri Rajesh Jain and Smt. Varsha Jain. He completed his shoot for Amazon as a model for apparel in the month of February. Due to his stylish look and appearance, he again got a chance to shoot for Flipkart this time. Both Amazon and Flipkart are giant e-commerce portals. Kairav appears with the stationery for kids on Flipkart.

Besides studies, Kairav likes modeling. He is going to participate in Blitzz Beautiful Face Content 2023.

Here are some stunning pictures of Kairav Jain: