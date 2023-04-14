Kairav Jain does shoot for flipkart after Amazon

April 14, 2023 Neel Achary Business 0

Kairav Jain, a 3-year-old model is the son of Shri Rajesh Jain and Smt. Varsha Jain. He completed his shoot for Amazon as a model for apparel in the month of February. Due to his stylish look and appearance, he again got a chance to shoot for Flipkart this time. Both Amazon and Flipkart are giant e-commerce portals. Kairav appears with the stationery for kids on Flipkart.

Kairav Jain does

Besides studies, Kairav likes modeling. He is going to participate in Blitzz Beautiful Face Content 2023.

Kairav Jain

Here are some stunning pictures of Kairav Jain:

Kairav Jain

 

About Neel Achary 16719 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn