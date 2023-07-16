Kairav Jain Wins Brand Shoot Contract with BlitzzToday

July 16, 2023

Kairav Jain, a 4-year-old model, won a brand shoot contract with BlitzzToday. He shoot for the products – Glucon-D, Aquaguard recently. He is the son of Shri Rajesh Jain and Smt. Varsha Jain belongs to Bangalore.

A few months back, Kairav did shoot for the most popular brand – Amazon and Flipkart. Recently, he participated in the audition for KGFW by JAS Studio in Bangalore Hotel Grand Mercure for season 4 and selected JAS Studio finale. He participated in India Kids Fashion Week (IKFW) on 14 July and selected for the Grand finale – IKFW.

