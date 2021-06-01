Kaizzen Ranked as 4th Fastest Growing PR Agency Globally by PRovoke

New Delhi: Kaizzen, India’s leading independent PR and Digital Agency,hasfor the second consecutive year bagged the prestigious top spot as the fastest growing PR Agency in India, as per the PRovoke Global PR Agency Rankings – Fast Movers 2021.

Even during a difficult year like 2020, Kaizzen clocked an impressive 64% growth, earning it the 4th spot in the global listand 2nd position in the overall Asia-Pacific listof fastest growing PR agencies,up from 7th position Globally and 3rd position in Asia-Pacific last year. Interestingly, Kaizzen is the only Indian agency in the global list.

Celebrating the accomplishment, Vineet Handa, Founder & CEO, Kaizzen said,“We at Kaizzen arebeyond ecstatic to be among the fastest-growing PR agencies in the world and the fastest in India. It is a privilege to be a part of the PRovoke Fast Movers list for the second time in a row.The feat is a testimony of our constant hard work and passion to be the best in our endeavors even during the pandemic. We are at number 4 this year and motivated to be on the top spot globally very soon. This achievement has come at a time when we needthe mostencouragementas the world continues to brave the pandemic.”

“I would like to wholeheartedly thank my colleagues, all the existing and new clientsand an ever-expanding Kaizzen family, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible.”Vineet added.

Previously known as the Holmes Report, PRovoke Media is one of the most credible platforms for the Global PR industry. In addition to their rankings, they are also known for World’s largest and most sought after public relations competition – the SABRE Awards, that recognizes Superior Achievement in Branding and Reputation in North America, EMEA and the Asia-Pacific region. For the complete PRovoke Global PR Agency Rankings – Fast Movers 2021, click on:https://www.provokemedia.com/ranking-and-data/global-pr-agency-rankings/2021-pr-agency-rankings/fast-movers

2020 Ranking Link: https://www.provokemedia.com/ranking-and-data/global-pr-agency-rankings/2020-pr-agency-rankings/fast-movers