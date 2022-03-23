Kajaria launches 100th Eternity World Showroom, the largest in India

New Delhi, 23rd March 2022: Kajaria has launched their 100th Kajaria Eternity World showroom, the largest in India. The store, located in the heart of Delhi in Lajpat Nagar, was inaugurated today in the presence of Mr. Ashok Kajaria, Chairman and Managing Director, Kajaria Ceramics Limited, and Mr. Rishi Kajaria, Managing Director, Kajaria Bathware Pvt Ltd and JMD of Kajaria Ceramics Limited.

The 11,000 sq. ft. store offers a diverse range of Kajaria Eternity tiles and Kerovit bathware products under one roof. It is divided into two zones to provide customers with a unique and immersive experience of the company’s premium tiles &bathroom fixtures. One area is themed around Kerovit, while the other focuses on Kajaria’s GVT Tiles.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ashok Kajaria, Chairman & Managing Director, Kajaria Ceramics Limited said, “We are pleased to announce the opening of Kajaria Eternity and Kerovit Bathware’s largest store. Delhi is one of our most important marketplaces. This centrally positioned store will not only serve the residents of Delhi but also the people of the NCR region. Our consumers will be able to experience our specially designed bathware and tiles range. Kajaria offers complete tile and bathing solutions under one roof.”

Kajaria Eternity is the premium brand of Kajaria, offering the largest range of glazed vitrified tiles in India, with 1200+ designs and 14 sizes. Customers can experience the complete collection of Kajaria Eternity at the showroom, with a special focus on Ultima, a collection of large-size vitrified slabs up to 1200×2400 mm.

Customers can also experience an exclusive variety of designer faucets & sanitaryware, along with the newly announced Aurum collections of bathroom fittings. After selecting their favourite pieces, they can place their order with ease.

“A bathroom is an essential part of any household. As part of the Kajaria Group, our goal is to make our exclusive tile, bath, and sanitaryware collection a part of every family. This is only the beginning; we intend to open more large stores across India,” said Mr. Rishi Kajaria, Managing Director, Kajaria Bathware Pvt Ltd and JMD of Kajaria Ceramics Limited.

The store will also function as a resource centre where experienced professionals will teach customers how to make the most of their bathrooms.