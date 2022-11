Kalaa Spandan Art Fair – 2022 At Nehru Centre, Worli From 24 to 27 Nov, 2022

MUMBAI: Indian Art Promoter will present its 6th Mumbai edition “Kalaa Spandan Art Fair” from 24th to 27th November 2022 at Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai. Kalaa Spandan is a very economical platform for artists since its beginning. It is a unique bridge between great masters, emerging artists and art students that enlightens one and all. It will showcase variety of thousands of artworks in all mediums ranging from figurative to abstract paintings, alcohol ink art, oil, water colour & mix medium paintings, resin art, Tibetan thanka art to diamond art, decorative arts, traditional art & art materials, artefacts to designer concepts in all shapes, styles and forms from several professional masters to emerging artistic talents exhibiting from various corners of the globe. More than 300 artists & 4500 artworks will display their artworks in the fair. Art fraternity & connoisseurs who may be just beginning to explore some art or a seasoned collector both will surely find arts in this fair which will suit everybody’s taste, budget & collection. So, join us to explore & buy art according to your choice amongst a plethora of contemporary artworks.

Masters & upcoming artists like Mohit Yadav, Akash Jain, Prasanta Moharana, Prof R. C. Sharma, Aishwarya, Sheetal, Raamji Sharmaa, Goutam Das, Sonjaye Maurya, Dr. Archana Gupta, Mohit Yadav, Akash Jain, Prasanta Mohrana, Prof. R. C. Sharma, Aishwarya, Sheetal, Anju Paul, Dhiren Shasmal, Saratkumar Shaw, Amrit lama, Nawab Jehan Begum, Ayesha Taleyar khan, Parshuram Patil, Mona Jain, Neha Thackeray, Prakash Chodvadiya, Kasinath Bose, Jaydeb Dolui, Sikha Nandan, Sankarshan Parua, Saibal Manna, Yatin Kandpal, Tanima Bhattacharya, Anaya Jetha, Rasul Ibrahim Mahat, Anupama Sharma, Dr Manjiri Joshi, Prasanta Maharana, Mousumi Mukherjee, Dr Archana Mukherjee, Surajit Bera, Aditi Chakraborty, Sanghamitra Roy Majumder, Santu Naskar, Puja Kumar, Subir Das, Pritesh & Sneha Gada, Manmeet Bassi, Pintu Paul, Usharanjan Mandal, Shafiq Hashmi, Purushottam S Agashe, Sarbani Ganguly, Bijay Rakshit, Saheli Banerjee, Subrata Paul, Biplab Dhar, Rishita Bhandare, Anindita Biswas Roy, Kalyani Prasad Shitut, Beenu Rao, Lakshmi Venkatesh, Anirban Ghara, Mahua Chakraborty, Sangita Das, Papiya Chakrabort, Arun Metiya, Atul Pandita Lifeographer, Dola Ghosh, Rohan Dattatray Hile, Nisha Maity, Akash A. Jain, Ashok Kumar, Preeti Antil, Sulochana Gawde, Anjaneya Mohapatra, Architect Sandeep Parkhi, Dr Nisha Mittal, Ashwathy Menon, Meghan M, Monika Puranmalka, Sejjal Shah, Anuja Aggarwal, Asha Singh Gaur, Sharmita Roy, Shikha Garg, Rashmi Soni, Prachi Srivastava, Sachin Mestry, Manisha Ogale, Rekha Malhan, Nilofer Sajida Rehman, Madhavi kakabara, Neha Karane, Pradnya Patil, Priyanka Paul, Varsha Patil, Sambedana Das Mohapatra, Kuldip Jathar, Himanshi Singh, Babanrao Gurav, Vaishnavi Nitin Hingmire, Dhanya Nair, Nirmala Pillai, Lakshmi Sreenath, Prabhat Chandrakant Vernekar, Anindita Datta, Sanjivanee.k.Bhoir, Shivali Joshi, Darshana Swapnil Shah, Namrata Nirav Goradia , Rutu Vimal Shah, Gayatri Hrishikesh kulkarni, Uma Joshi, Anjali Mittal, Shikha Ojha, Vivek Singh, Art galleries like Artecious, Arpitam Kala Gallery, Aartii, alcoholic ink& paper manufacturer like Nara Infinity, Creative Art Affairs, Cosmo Art Gallery, Kashmiri art, Tibetan thanka art etc