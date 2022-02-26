Kalapentry’s Garage Sale is back to give your home a quirky twist

What if we tell you that you can add to your collection a series of furniture that has been refurbished, upcycled, and cost-effective. Kalapentry in association with Mauji Cafe is once again exhibiting their Garage Sale. They will be showcasing their own furniture line that has been revamped – making it a more environment-friendly, sustainable, and ecological option. Other homegrown businesses are also invited to be a part of this furniture exhibit where they will also be showcasing their own furniture and decor line.

After the successful completion of the biggest and Pune’s first-ever garage sale, Kalapentry is coming up with another edition of the Garage Sale this weekend – wherein you can drop off your old and used less items like Electronics, Home Appliances, Home Decor, Furniture, Art, Books and get a good deal out of it. You can leave your commodities 1-7 days in advance and collect them 2-3 later days after the event, if not sold.

A brilliant way to collect recycled yet interesting, unique, and economical items. Enjoy your weekend with family and friends at Mauji while you get to be a part of a one-of-a-kind exhibition.

Entry Fee – ₹100 for prior registration & ₹150 for on-spot registration

When – February 27, 2022

Address – Mauji Spaces, 11, Sahajeevan Society ICS Colony, Bhoslenagar, Ashok Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411007.

Timings – 11 AM to 8 PM

Email id – kalapentry@gmail.com

Phone Number – + 91 90110 34258