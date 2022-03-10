Kalpataru launches premium residential project, Kalpataru Aurum, in Baner, Pune

Real estate major Kalpataru has launched its premium residential project, Kalpataru Aurum, in Baner, Pune.

The project comprises close to 450 2BHK apartments with a choice of area options and is spread across 2.33 acres. Apartment prices start at Rs. 1.10 Cr.

Close to a million sq ft area will be developed at the project at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore.

Construction of the project will commence in March 2022 and the apartments will be ready for possession by December 2026.

The project is adjacent to Kalpataru’s acclaimed luxury project, Kalpataru Jade Residences and next to the scenic Baner Hills, a biodiversity hotspot.

Kalpataru Aurum builds to class-leading home design with unique rooftop features which include scenic viewing decks, kids pool, play and fitness courts, and a large linear landscaped park for celebrations and events.