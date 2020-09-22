Kama Ayurveda Announces the Launch of its first store in Lucknow

Lucknow, September 2020: In a city that values tradition more than any other, Kama Ayurveda, India’s leading luxury beauty & wellness brand, comes one step closer to its patrons in Lucknow, with the launch of their first store in Uttar Pradesh (outside of Delhi, NCR) in Lucknow, at Phoenix Pallasio.

With the focus firming on expanding its footprint nationally, this launch brings the total store count to56inthecountry, for the brand.

Conceptualized by Dave Chang and Vivek Sahni of Kama Ayurveda, the store is inspired by the sophistication and glamour of early 20th century India. Spread over 450 sq. ft., the new store in Lucknow has high façade jalousie shutters, ivory painted brick walls, chequerboard marble flooring, teak and rattan cabinetry along with finial – topped brass and iron shelving evoke a luxurious sanctuary of calm. The carefully crafted, exquisite yet understated design aesthetic sets Kama Ayurveda apart. This unique design sensibility is the soul of the brand and has made Kama the flag bearer of contemporary Ayurveda in the Indian beauty industry.

Kama Ayurveda brings together the traditions of authentic Ayurveda with PETA certified products that are inspired towards celebrating the beauty and undying love of artisanal elements.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder & CEO Vivek Sahni said, “We are delighted to announce our store in Lucknow and feel fortunate to be able to bring personal care and ayurvedic solutions to the city front. Lucknow has always been a place that celebrates traditions, values, heritage and upholds a unique identity in India. And with this new store, we aim to bring our ayurvedic personal care and beauty solutions to the discerning Lucknow consumer. “

Patrons in Lucknow can now experience the brand’s warm and attentive service while shopping for its iconic bestsellers such as Kumkumadi Miraculous Beauty Fluid, Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment, Pure Rose Water and Rejuvenating Ayurvedic Night Cream to name a few.

Store address: Kama Ayurveda,

Phoenix Palassio Lucknow Mall, Sector-7

Phone Number: 0522-678930

Store timings: 10:30am–9:30pm