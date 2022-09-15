Kama Ayurveda Launches Its First Store in Ranchi

Ranchi, September 2022: In a city that deeply values cultural traditions, Kama Ayurveda, India’s leading luxury beauty and wellness brand, has come one step closer to its patrons in Jharkhand. With the launch of its first outlet in Ranchi, a city known for its undeniable charm and its famous waterfalls, verdant hills and forest, the store is located in Nucleus Mall, Circular Road, Lalpur.

Spread across 529 sq. ft., the new store in Ranchi has ivory-painted brick walls and chequerboard marble flooring. Teak and rattan cabinets stand alongside finial-topped brass and iron shelving, evoking a luxurious sanctuary of consumer delight. Customers can also book a personalised consultation at the Ranchi store to customise their skin and hair regime, and also get their queries addressed by an Ayurvedic expert.

Kama Ayurveda puts forward a blend of Ayurveda and modern sensibilities, offering an array of luxe products that can be used in everyday life – ranging from skincare, haircare, body care and wellness. What makes the brand stand out is its balanced approach towards contemporary Ayurveda in the Indian beauty industry.

Commenting on the launch, Co-Founder & CEO of Kama Ayurveda, Vivek Sahni said, “We are elated to further our expansion in Jharkhand and feel fortunate to share some of the finest Ayurvedic beauty products that have stood the test of time. As we celebrate our two-decade-long journey of sharing the goodness of Ayurveda with the world, the new store in Thiruvananthapuram is a special addition to the brand’s retail presence in the country.”

Beauty enthusiasts in Ranchi can now immerse themselves in the brand’s warm and pleasant service while shopping for the most sought-after products from the brand such as the Kumkumadi skincare range, the Bringadi intensive hair care range, Pure Rose Water, Nalpamaradi Thailam Skin Brightening Treatment, along with a wide selection of thoughtfully curated gift sets, amongst others. Kama Ayurveda promises an authentic Ayurvedic experience that stands true to the age-old formulations curated to treat your skin with kindness. Making long-term wellness a priority, the balanced ingredients have gone through present-day clinical trials that ensure efficacy of the enriching products.