Kamaxi College of Culinary Arts appoints Anna Louvella Pereira to lead F&B Service Associate Programme

Panaji, June 2023: Goa’s Kamaxi College of Culinary Arts (KCCA) appoints Anna Louvella Pereira as a faculty for its newly introduced Food and Beverage Service Associate Programme.

With her extensive professional experience in the United Kingdom and the Philippines as well as her academic qualifications in hospitality and education, Anna is set to contribute to the college‘s mission of providing comprehensive hospitality skill development to aspiring professionals.

With her training and work experience as a wine sommelier and a food and beverage pairing expert and her strong background in coaching, mentoring and performance management, she is well-equipped to guide students and coach them to develop their skills to excel in the culinary industry.

Anna also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Philippine Christian University, as well as certification in International Montessori Teachers Training and Living Values Education.

“I am thrilled to join Kamaxi College of Culinary Arts and be a part of their commitment to shaping the future of hospitality professionals. It is my belief that a strong foundation and a deep understanding of F&B service are essential for success in the industry,” said Pereira. “I look forward to working closely with the students, sharing my knowledge and guiding them towards realising their full potential,” said Anna.

KCCA has introduced a new programme called the Food & Beverage Service Associate Programme, which spans over six months and is accredited by the New Delhi-based Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) under the National Skill Development Council (NSDC). This course provides students with the necessary expertise and understanding to thrive in the food and beverage sector.

Proficient instructors will lead students in mastering various topics, such as types of service, table setups, menu planning, service techniques, buffet setups, guest handling, wines, spirits, cocktails, coffees and even entrepreneurship.