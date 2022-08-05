Kamaxi Skills wins the award for Highest International Placements in the Country

Panaji, August 2022: Verna based Kamaxi Skills earned the prestigious award for the Highest number of International Placements at the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) Annual Training Partners’ Meet held in New Delhi recently.

Despite the many challenges posed by the pandemic, the agency placed over 600 skilled resources in coveted positions aboard luxury cruise liner last year. Norwegian Cruise Line, Virgin Voyages, Viking Cruises, Regent and Oceania are a few of their illustrious clients.

The campus in Verna is the first India International Skill Centre (IISC) in Goa under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Kamaxi Skills is also a Centre of Excellence affiliated to THSC. The institute offers short-term industry-aligned culinary programmes as well as a three-year degree in culinary management affiliated to Goa University.

“We are proud to be recognized for the hard work and efforts of our team and students during the very challenging Covid-19 phase. Our vision is to make India the culinary skills hub of the world.”, says Siddharth Savkur, CEO at Kamaxi Group. “India boasts of the largest population below the age of 25 in the world, with a high literacy rate. We need to nurture this talent and guide them into the right roles. Skilling the youth and making them employable for a culinary career has always been our credo and drives our efforts every day.”, said Parixit Pai Fondekar, Founder at Kamaxi Group.

The event, attended by over a hundred training partners, provided an opportunity to understand the post-pandemic challenges faced by the youth in terms of skill development, the importance of building an employable workforce and the plans and initiatives introduced by THSC to standardise skill assessments and reshape the industry.