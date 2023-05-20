Kamdhenu Limited Q4 & Fy23 Financial Performance Highlights

19th May, Gurugram Kamdhenu Limited, India’s largest manufacturer and seller of branded TMT Bars, in the retail segment, has declared its Audited Financial Results for the Quarter & year ended 31st March 2023

Commenting­­­­­­­ on the results and performance, Mr. Satish Kumar Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director said:

We have delivered a strong performance in FY23. Revenues grew by, 22% YoY to Rs. 732 crores, EBITDA grew by 10% YoY to Rs.60 crores, and PAT growth of 4% YoY to Rs. 41 crores for FY23. Our total Brand Sales Turnover has increased by 32% YoY to over Rs. 21,000 crores with franchisee volumes growing 21% YoY. Revenue from Royalty income has gone up by 25% to Rs.114 crores for FY23.

For Q4 FY23, our franchisee volumes have grown by 17%. Revenue is showing a decline due to the reduction in trading activity and steel prices. Revenue from Royalty income has gone up by 25% to Rs.30.3 crores.

Steel prices are set to stabilize in the coming year. The domestic steel demand growth continues to remain healthy, driven by renewed thrust on infrastructure development and pick-up in real estate and construction activities.

India is looking to modernize, expand and accommodate the aspirations of a growing population through urbanization and industrialization. Thus, TMT bar consumption growth is expected to rise on account of government expenditure on infrastructure and manufacturing in the long run.

We command a dominant market share in the organized retail segment of the steel industry. With our strong brand, marketing, and distribution network, and unique asset-light model, we are well placed to capture any opportunities in the future.”