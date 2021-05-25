Kanchan Metals Launches New Pellet Frying Line for Food Processing Industry

New Delhi, May 2021: Kanchan Metals, India’s leading food equipment manufacturing, and food processing company has recently launched a Pellet Frying Line with Pre-Fryer for the growing snacks and food processing industry. This revolutionary product is developed for Fryums-Pellet Snacks, Namkeen ingredients like Sabudana, Vatana, and other products that require dual-stage Frying. The double-wall fryer with submerges Fryer having Direct (with heat recovery system) and Indirect oil heating options results in fuel-efficient Frying while adding Pre-Frying to existing Fryers results in increased production capacity, better product expansion, and crunchiness.

Key Features

Line capacity starts from 300 kg onwards. Line offering includes a Pre-frying section that delivers better product expansion. System handling a wide range of pellet shapes using a highly efficient frying process. Indirect heating using a heat exchanger/ Direct Ga burner-based oil heating system Frying tempt & Retention time control – adjust depending on the type of pellets. Continuous oil filtration through the drum filter Integrated clean in place (CIP) system HMI-PLC control for recipe management, fault diagnosis and ease in operation

The product’s USP lies in full control on Frying parameters and minimum space requirement. The line capacity of the Pellet Frying Line with Pre-Fryer starts from 300kg/hr onwards till 1000kg/hr. Pre-Heater technology helps to remove the moisture of raw pellets at lower tempt. The machine is inbuilt with a system that is capable of handling a wide range of pellet shapes using a highly efficient frying process.

One of the best features, when compared with other systems, is the low maintenance component. Apart from this, it has an integrated clean in place (CIP) system which comprises automated systems used to clean the interior surfaces of the Fryer.

Mr. Raghav Gupta, Director, Kanchan Metals, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our new product called Pellet Frying Line with Pre-Fryer. This frying line is designed by our experienced professionals using modern technology and the best quality components in adherence with industry quality norms. The provided frying line is checked against various quality measures so as to ensure its quality. The products can be customized to meet the varied requirements for our clients.”

Always developing technologically advanced products that cater to the demand of the food processing segment, this Pellet Frying Line with Pre-Fryer from Kanchan Metals is made from the most premium quality Stainless Steel which offers hygiene and product safety throughout the frying process.

Kanchan Metals is dedicated to providing solutions to the requirements of the food processing companies in India. With the launch of this line, the manufacturing equipment brand aims to enhance product manufacturing services within the food processing industry. It will further upscale the food processing category with its modern design and state-of-the-art technological features.

About Kanchan Metals

Kanchan Metals is the leading complete solutions provider of the need of food processing companies in India. The enterprise manufactures snack food processing equipment as well as partners with renowned International equipment manufacturers to provide quality equipment and after-sales service of the highest standard for Indian as well as international markets.