Kanha Music & Meditation Festival kicks in marking 150th Birth Anniversary Week of Lalaji Maharaj as Sangeet Samragyi Kaushiki Chakraborty renders enchanting music The World’s first Inner Peace Museum opens for visitors

Hyderabad, 26 January 2022: Heartfulness headquarters at Kanha Shanti Vanam, in the outskirts of Hyderabad, began its ten-day long music concert by legendary artists of India followed by group meditation marking the 150th birth anniversary week of Pujya Shri Ram Chandraji Maharaj of Fatehgarh, affectionately known as Lalaji – the Founder of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. The first day of the Kanha Music & Meditation Festival had an enchanting music recital by Sangeet Samragyi Kaushiki Chakraborty and mass meditation sessions led by Shri Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’ – the Guide of Heartfulness Meditation Worldwide and the current President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission. Around one lakh people joined the festivities with a million more joining the celebrations online from all across the globe.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’ said, “A great soul was born 150 years ago and he left a huge impact on mankind. Lalaji Maharaj showed us the way to true happiness within. We are all but carrying forward his works and we hope to touch more and more lives in the process. It is a very auspicious time for us all as we know that we are partaking of Lalaji Maharaj’s blessings. Music brings us close to divinity and this is why we have also got the greatest of artists from India coming together on one platform at Heartfulness.”

The event was also marked by the opening of the world’s first Inner Peace Museum at Heartfulness which showcases artworks, paintings, sculptures, and other installations that depict the life and teachings of the Lalaji Maharaj in his own handwriting. The purpose of the Inner Peace Museum is also to seed an aspiration to pay homage to humanity’s inner quest for the highest since creation. Establishing the museum symbolizes that true peace can only be possible if we realize it in our hearts and through it unite as one. Professional artists from Germany and art students from The Dresden Academy of Fine Arts joined hands with the Heartfulness Institute for this beautiful initiative.

The ten-day music festival has a line-up of greats such as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rahul Sharma, Pt. Sanjeev Abhyankar and Shashank Subramanyam, Sudha Raghunathan and Ustad Rashid Khan. It’s not the first time that musicians of such stature are performing at Kanha. Last year, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia also performed in support of the Forests by Heartfulness initiative. On other occasions, the singer duo Ranjani-Gayatri and violin maestros Ganesh-Kumaresh also joined hands with Heartfulness. During the current festivities, a morning and evening meditation session is being led by Rev. Daaji. Heartfulness meditation is known for its unique and ancient technique called Pranahuti which is said to bring equanimity within.

Quite many few visitors are staying through the festivities for the next few days and benefitting from the serenity and positive vibrations at the center. In terms of the concerts, they are awaiting to watch the other prominent personalities weave in magic with their music.