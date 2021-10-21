Kankatala – Queen of Sarees Expands to North India

New Delhi, October 21, 2021: South India-based legacy brand, Kankatala Sarees, known as the ‘Queen of Sarees’, launched its 1st retail outlet in Delhi and the 13th in the country. The store will house handpicked handloom marvels from 50 major weaving clusters of India. Kankatala rooted in South India for more than 7 decades has its major presence in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and now has expanded to North India.

The Delhi store was unveiled today by renowned Indian Film actress, Karisma Kapoor, who was seen in an authentic Kanchipuram Silk marvel from Kankatala and looked stunning as always. The inauguration was done in the esteemed presence of Mallikharjuna Rao Kankatala, Chairman & Managing Director, Kankatala Sarees, along with the entire Kankatala Family, including the third-generation Directors, Arvind, Bharat & Anirudh Kankatala.

Kankatala is one of the oldest saree brands, which already has a presence in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and has represented the age-old weaving techniques for more than 78 years. The brand has always been known for pioneering trends in its market and has been growing steadily.

“We have spent three generations representing authentic handlooms in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and to the Indian diaspora. Our journey started in 1942, in the lanes of Vizag where our founder and my father, Mr. Appalaraju Kankatala sold handloom sarees on a bicycle. From the modest lanes of Vizag to the Capital of India, the 78 years’ journey has been marvelous. We are glad to launch our 13th exclusive retail outlet in Delhi. We wish to receive the same love from the people of Delhi as we have been receiving from other parts of the country”, said Mallikharjuna Rao Kankatala, Chairman & Managing Director, Kankatala.

“With a vision to revive the charm of Indian handloom in India, we are planning to expand to other cities such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. We are also looking at going international in the near future. All these stores will be company-owned-company-operated as we do not want to lose our uniqueness of the handpicked products and the personalized touch that we give to our valued customers”, added Mallikharjuna.

The much-elated Chief Guest Karisma Kapoor said, “It is a pleasure for me to launch the very first store in North India of a brand which has a 78-year-old legacy behind it. I was amazed to know that from the year 1943 till date, each and every Handloom saree is personally handpicked by a family member of Kankatala themselves. The variety of handloom sarees that I saw here is breathtaking”.

Designed for the comfort of Queens of Kankatala, the interior of the Delhi store is contemporary and classy. The store will house handpicked handloom marvels from 50 major weaving clusters of India starting from INR.5000 and going up to 5 Lakhs and above, making it a one-stop saree destination for every budget, occasion, and style. The store will host authentic handwoven marvels that are one-of-a-kind, including signature Kanchipuram, Banarasi, Patola, Ikat, Paithani, Kota, Uppada, Khadi, Jamdani, Organza, Kalamkari, Gadwal, Tussar, and many more.

About Kankatala

Established in 1943 by the late Mr. Kankatala Appalaraju, the business has grown to 13 stores in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, and a flourishing online business. Kankatala has customers who have been loyal supporters through generations, returning to the store for sarees and pavadas for every occasion in the family.

Kankatala is now a third-generation brand, which is being taken care of by three brothers of the Kankatala family, who run the major affairs of the business. With a sharp awareness of the market and a sensitivity to emerging trends, the brothers have ensured that Kankatala today caters to contemporary saree styles, without compromising the firm roots of tradition, quality, and trust that the brand has been known for since 1943.

The USP of Kankatala is each and every saree the brand presents to its customers is carefully handpicked by a member of the family, with equal emphasis on quality, weave, design, and fabric. The loyalty of its customers only spurs on to do better, and increase the brand’s responsibility and accountability.