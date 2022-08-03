Kankatala Sarees brings Handpicked Handwoven marvels of India at Raintree, Bengaluru

Bengaluru Aug 2022: Legacy brand Kankatala Sarees, known as the ‘Queen of Sarees’ brings Hand woven Sarees of India Exhibition & Sale exclusively for Bengaluru from 5th to 7th August 2022 at Raintree, Bengaluru. The brand will showcase the signature Kanchipuram Marvels along with one of a kind Banarasi, Paithani, Patan Patola, Gadwal, Kota and many more handwoven weaves handpicked by Kankatala family from across 40 weaving clusters of India specially for Saree connoisseurs of Bengaluru! The brand will also host an exclusive range for Lakshmi Puja.

Kankatala has been constantly working towards curating best weaves for their patrons and like most of their patrons; their weavers too, have been associated with them for 3 generations. This event is going to be their first display in Bengaluru since the launch of their Jayanagar store. Every saree hosted at the event captures the timeless artistry that has been passed on from one generation of artisans to another and is a piece of heirloom that only a true connoisseur of Indian handloom can appreciate.

Mr. Anirudh Kankatala, Director, Kankatala Sarees Said “We have been hosting handloom exhibitions at Raintree since before we even launched our store in Jayanagar. Though we origin from Vizag and have strong presence in Andhra and Telangana, Bengaluru has always shown us love. I am hoping that we will get a good response from this exhibition.”

Date – 5th, 6th & 7th August 2022

Time-10 am -7 PM

Venue: Raintree, Opp, ITC Windsor, No. 4, Sankey Road, Bengaluru-560052