Kapoor Watch Company Ties up with Luxury Swiss Watch Brand Franck Muller to Commemorate 55 years of their Legacy

October, 2022: To commemorate a milestone event, where Kapoor Watch Company celebrates fifty five (55) years of being an institution in India, as well as to salute India celebrating a landmark seventy five (75) years of Independence, Kapoor Watch Company has tied up with its long-time partner, Franck Muller to exclusively retail a one hundred and fifty (150) piece, first India limited edition watch collection. These watches were unveiled on the 30th of September, 2022.

The highlight of the evening was Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, the Indian brand ambassador of Franck Muller watches. The longtime connoisseur of the brand unveiled the first India limited edition Franck Muller variants from the hallmark Vanguard collection. With a green leather strap, these detailed timepieces come in two options, with a 100 pieces of the steel and gold edition, and 50 pieces of the rose gold edition. Each of the uniquely numbered 150 pieces have the map of India etched onto the back of the watch case. Erol Baliyan, the Managing Director of Franck Muller Middle East, Africa and India, shared a few words on the association. “India is an inspirational country that has 29 states and a very rich and diverse culture. With over 22 spoken-languages, it is a place where people live and celebrate each other’s festivals and diversity every day. We couldn’t have chosen a better year than this beautiful country’s 75th year of independence to announce India’s first Franck Muller limited-edition timepieces. Etched with India’s map on the back of each case, these watches connect with the heart and soul of everyone who lives here.” These finely crafted luxury timepieces are priced at INR 11,70,000 and INR 18,72,000 respectively.

The entire evening was an ode to ‘haute horology’, where everything from the red carpet with the ‘crazy hours’, reflecting another popular collection from Franck Muller, to the uniforms of the bar staff, were keeping in sync with the event collective of Kapoor Watch Company, that was held at the DLF Emporio mall, New Delhi. Renowned TV anchor and fashionista, Ambika Anand interacted with the second generation of Kapoor Watch Company, Mr. Amarjeet Singh Kapoor, Chairman, and Sandeep Singh,

Managing Director, along with Erol Baliyan, and Ranveer Singh, and included the audience which comprised of menswear fashion specialist Osman Abdul Razak, criminal lawyer Neoma Gupta, and also had the glitterati of Delhi in attendance; Shivan and Narresh as well as Kabia Grewal, who added to the glam of the evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Pratiek Kapoor, spokesperson and one half of the third generation family legacy that is Kapoor Watch Company, who heads the Marketing and Operations, was very pleased with the event turnout. “We are happy with the response we’ve received for the watches in just a brief amount of time, and anticipate that this limited-edition collection will be sold out in two weeks. We look forward to many such collaborations in the future.” Echoing his sentiments, Raunaq Kapoor, who looks after Sales and New Business Development, and comprises the other half of the third-gen legacy, said, “we are touched to be able to celebrate this momentous year with a brand and patrons with whom we’ve had such long-standing associations. The success of this launch shows us that this is only a small part of the long roadmap ahead of us.”

With the launch event flowing smoothly like clockwork, the soiree was a sterling success. The collection is exclusively retailed at the Kapoor Watch Company stores.