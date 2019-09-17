Karan Doel and Cast of ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ enthral students of Sharda University

Greater Noida: Sharda University, an institute of excellence, inspiring value-based education, research and overall development, witnessed a delightful sight on Monday morning with loud cheers and music, as the charming Karan Deol (son of ace Bollywood actor – Sunny Deol) along with his lovely co-star Sahher Bambba arrived for an interactive session with students. The two young actors are making a Bollywood debut in the upcoming movie ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ which is scheduled to release on Friday September 20, 2019.

Facilitated by the Dr G.R.C Reddy, Vice Chancellor, Sharda University and Department of Mass Communication, SCADMS with the aim of apprising students about techniques of film production, acting and film marketing. The lively chitchat session provided the students with an atmosphere to understand the basic requirements to make a career in film making. Karan Deol and entire cast of PPDKP candidly interacted with the students on topics ranging from technical aspects, to storyline and choosing the right career path.

Prof Ritu Sood, Dean, Department of Mass Communication, Sharda University on the occasion said, “We welcome Karan Deol and Sahher with a warm heart and wish both the debutants all the very best for a successful career ahead.”.

She further added “Such sessions are important for students as it provides them with real industry insights and makes them aware of the opportunities and challenges that come along the way.”

Dr. Amit Chawla, HoD, Department of Mass Communication was also present on the occasion to welcome the guest.

Also, special arrangements were made so that students could have a close look at their favorite stars. The session was quite interactive and witnessed enthusiastic participation by the students who asked a lot of questions to the budding stars about their industry debut. Students also got an opportunity to click pictures with the stars and found them to be very humble, approachable and friendly.