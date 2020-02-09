Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihani Promote ALTBalaji’s ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai S3’ in the Capital City Delhi

After the success of its first two seasons, ALTBalaji’s Dil Hi Toh Hai is all set for the next chapter in the love story of the beloved couple, Palak and Ritwik by launching 10 episodes in its third season. Making this moment even more special for fans, two members of the show’s stellar star cast- Karan Kundrra and Yogita Bihani were seen promoting the show in the capital city.

The first season of the show ended with Palak and Ritwik’s separation while the second season finally gave fans a huge sigh of relief seeing the lead pair reconciles. But their love couldn’t blossom as destiny had planned something differently leading to both of them meeting with an accident. Season 3 starts with a two-year leap post the accident and, at this time, the life of the Noons has undergone a change due to severe financial setbacks. With Ritwik slipping into a coma and Palak becoming a lifeless soul she still manages to keep up with her responsibilities towards the Noon family and her daughters. Vikrant, who came into the life of the Noons, as a blessing in disguise, gets married to Palak and takes care of her daughters as well.

Just when the doctors give up and everyone accepts the void Ritwik’s condition has created in their lives, does he manage to come out of the coma, but with a memory loss where he remembers his life before he met Palak. With everyone coping with the situation, Palak, who is still in love with Ritwik but is now married to Vikrant, makes the equation all the more complicated. With Palak becoming Ritwik’s physiotherapist, will love blossom between them again? Will Ritwik’s memory of the time spent with Palak come back? What will happen to Palak and Vikrant’s marriage? A host of questions are set to unravel in what makes for a riveting third instalment of Dil Hi Toh Hai.

Not to forget the musical treat ALTBalaji has been giving to its viewers through its web-series. The OTT platform, known for emoting these emotions via its musical originals, has once again perfectly depicted these feelings in their latest soundtracks ‘Rondi Akhiyan’ andBIBA from Dil Hi Toh Hai season 3. Both the songs are already a hit among the audience and liked by everyone.

On the launch of the new season Karan Kundrra says, “I really liked how the whole story is panning out with these twists and turns. I am delighted that the audience is liking the show and giving us a chance to come up with a new season every time. It has been an amazing journey working with such a talented cast and everyone has put in a lot of hard work to make the show what it is today. I am glad that this show also gave me an opportunity to come to this beautiful city and interact with everyone, which was long due. I hope you all keep supporting us as this and we keep on entertaining everyone.”

Yogita Bihani quipped, “The character of Palak is very dear to me as it has given me so much love from the audience. With this show, it feels like I have lived so many lives, from playing a young girl who is full of life to now playing a wife, mother, and daughter-in-law who never shies away from her responsibilities. I would like to thank everyone for being a part of Palak’s journey throughout. I had been in Delhi for season 2 and I feel my journey in Season 3 would not have been complete without coming back to this city. Being raised here, this city holds a very special place in my heart and seeing the support and love I am getting from here is commendable. I am really excited to reprise my role and hope the audience will love this new season as well.”

The show also features some of the most loved actors from the Indian television industry – Rajeshwari Sachdev, Bijay Anand, Paras Kalnawat, Abhinav Kapoor, Paras Arora, Krishna Shetty, Asmita Shetty, Gurpreet Bedi, SanayaPithawalla, Poulomi Das, Farida Dadi will also be seen reprising their roles in the captivating series. The next 20 episodes will be live on ALTBalaji this month.