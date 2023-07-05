Kärcher India Participates at The 6 th VDMA North Member Meet held in Gurugram on ‘Innovative Cleaning Solutions based on Sustainable Manufacturing Processes’

World’s Leading Provider Of Cleaning Technology Kärcher India Participated As A Leading Partner/ Sponsor and a Key Member Speaker on the topic ‘Innovative Cleaning Solutions based on Sustainable Manufacturing Processes’ at The 6th VDMA North Member Meet held recently in Gurugram.

The Event Theme Centred Around Indo German Symposium – Strengthening Collaborative Approach For Sustainable Manufacturing At VDMA Members Meet – Northern Region.

A networking platform for the VDMA Members- Prominent Indo-German Reputed Engineering Companies In The Fraternity From Various Sectors And Regional Business In North India Joined In To Share Expert Inputs, Knowledge, And Experiences Under One Roof.