Team Hi-Tech in collaboration with KAREERPRO built an application where students can register with their educational and professional qualifications. Companies put their requirement in the web application and students get notified. They can apply in the portal in a few clicks and get job offers. This new concept of creating the website has made fresher’s, graduates, postgraduates access the job easily according to their skills and core subjects without much efforts. The website and it’s UI has been recognized for its easy procedure and KAREERPRO is one of the best user-oriented website designed ergonomically.

Akash Jaiswal Executive Head of Team Hi-Tech said- The portal has been designed in such a way that it has to be as easy as possible for the candidates to apply for the job openings. The skills the candidate poses are taken into account and with artificial intelligence, we can map the competency which helps companies as well to get better employees.” The Job-portal design is ergonomic and is compatible with devices of any size.

Tripati Bakshi, director of KAREERPRO said- “This portal has made our work very easy and most importantly accurate. We need to do the least manual work and the site handles the rest. The site is amazingly beautiful and user friendly.”