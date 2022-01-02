KareXpert Digitizing Hospitals across Tier-2/3 Cities of Maharashtra (India); Making Quality Healthcare More Accessible

Mumbai, 2nd January 2022: In line with its commitment to empowering hospitals across India to digitize their operations and offer patient-centric services, Jio backed KareXpert, the leading SaaS-based, AI-powered Digital Healthcare platform provider, has announced that 20+ hospitals and healthcare centers (EON, IMAX, Kingsway, Albot Health, Reliance Foundation Hospital, etc.) are now using its revolutionary services in four cities across Maharashtra- Pune, Mumbai, Thane, and Nagpur.

In the last 1.5 years, the COVID-19 pandemic has painfully pointed out the less than subpar condition of the current healthcare system in India, especially Maharashtra. Chronic workforce shortages, lack of quality healthcare automation systems, and inefficient healthcare and IT workforce are the major reasons for Maharashtra’s poorly equipped and inaccessible healthcare system. These issues are especially acute in densely populated underserved tier-2 and tier-3 cities and rural areas. Moreover, the region’s hospitals and healthcare providers often struggle to manage their siloed and legacy-old IT systems and cannot provide extended quality care to patients by doing an online appointment system, electronic medical records, teleconsultation, and homecare, etc. This results in a disjointed experience for healthcare providers, patients and hinders the adoption of new technologies in the industry. Therefore, KareXpert aims to streamline the healthcare infrastructure by bringing digital healthcare disruption with the latest technologies to every hospital in Maharashtra, irrespective of their size and location, as a managed services model with 50+ pre-integrated modules.

Sharing her insights, Nidhi Jain, KareXpert’s founder & CEO, said, “Due to the lack of integrated healthcare solutions, the healthcare infrastructure in Maharashtra is currently suffering from fragmented workflows, operational inefficiency, and paper-based medical records. At KareXpert, we address these challenges with our single platform-based approach by offering 50+ pre-integrated modules to our customers. By making our solution highly cost-effective with easy-to-use services, we can offer it to small and mid-sized hospitals in tier-2 and 3 cities of Maharashtra. Our solution ensures hyper coordinated workflow, better collaboration within operations, and higher patient engagement rate at every step of the way.”

KareXpert Digital Healthcare platform is extremely easy to use, comes with an exceptionally simplified interface, and eliminates the need for hospitals to spend vast amounts on IT infrastructure or staff. Its cloud-based solution can now be accessed through any corner of the country, thanks to its partnership with Jio to digitally connect India’s remotest corners. Moreover, the company provides an around-the-clock support team and instills rapid innovation in its services, making it a trusted and authentic hospital IT partner.

KareXpert is Asia’s first company to automate a hospital or health care center’s workflow end-to-end with one solution. With over 50+ pre-integrated AI-ready, cloud-native mobile/web applications, KareXpert’s HIMS solution can digitise a hospital’s EMR/EHR, LIMS, RIS/PACS, Pharmacy, Connected Ambulance, Advanced BI, MIS, e-Claim & RCM, Telemedicine, Inventory & SCM, Queue Management, Counselling, and branded mobile apps from one single system. The integrated, patient-centric solution allows hospitals to deliver quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare service anytime, anywhere.

KareXpert’s technology is well-tested and implemented at India’s best hospitals and healthcare clinics such as Mahindra Group CFS, Reliance Foundation, Paras Group of Hospitals, Doctor for You, EON Hospital, Raclac Telehealth, CDAS Hospital, and MD City Hospital, among others. The company was recently recognized by Nasscom and honored with the No.1 position in the Hospital Automation category.

