Karnataka Digital Economy Mission comments on Budget 2022

Quote by Shri. BV Naidu, Chairman, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission

“The Union Budget 2022-23 is well-balanced creating a road map for an inclusive growth plan. This budget moving in the direction to remove the digital divide. Digital Economy and Technology usage is the prime focus that can accelerate the growth of the Indian economy. I like the emphasis on Startups, MSMEs, fintech, and digital infrastructure.

The budget balances the spent on the social sectoral priorities with equal importance to spent towards Industrial and Infrastructure growth. It is heartening to see the government focus on rural areas. At the state level, our Beyond Bengaluru initiative focuses on boosting clusters, complimenting the central government’s efforts to overall enhance and enrich these cluster economies. The government is continuously providing thrust to ensure digital banking reaches every new nook and corner of the country and this is extremely encouraging. The Budget has also shown great support towards expanding technology and IT usage. The introduction of an integrated platform to offer skill, access to credit, and enhanced entrepreneurial opportunities is a much-needed requirement for the sustenance and growth of the MSME sector. ‘One Nation, One Registration’ is a great initiative as it will facilitate ease of living and doing business. This thrusts on digitalisation with push India to realise its aspiration of becoming a $5 trillion economy. Overall, Budget 2022 sends a strong message that India is at the forefront of technology adoption and is set to foster growth for a digital economy. We welcome the budget and congratulate the Finance Minister for a progressive and futuristic budget.”